Wade G W & Inc. Buys 97 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,238,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.42. 152,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,843. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

