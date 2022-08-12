Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.09. 23,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,274. The firm has a market cap of $201.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

