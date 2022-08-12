Wade G W & Inc. Has $13.69 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $528,021,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,373,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,150,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $246.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

