Wade G W & Inc. Has $17.55 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 15.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $2,820,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $17.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $746.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $636.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.96.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

