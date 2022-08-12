Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.31. The company had a trading volume of 414,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.89 and a 200 day moving average of $383.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.