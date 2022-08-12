Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 2,357 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.24.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.40. The stock had a trading volume of 922,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,285,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

