Wade G W & Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $47,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 117,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,604,000 after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,586,472. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.