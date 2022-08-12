Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Scotiabank

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Wajax and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of Wajax stock opened at C$22.15 on Monday. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.74 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.19.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

