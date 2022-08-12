WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $12.77. WalkMe shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 268 shares.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WKME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after buying an additional 339,296 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth about $4,430,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of -0.45.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

