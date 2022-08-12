Wall Street Games 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $266,329.00 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $873,378.79 and $266,329.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038804 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

