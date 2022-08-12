Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $131.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.84. 741,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The company has a market capitalization of $220.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.80. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

