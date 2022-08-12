Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has $145.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.45. 661,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 40,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 387,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,625,000 after purchasing an additional 69,483 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 100,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 42.4% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 550,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,965,000 after buying an additional 92,080 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

