Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 150.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.54 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.