Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

