Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $96.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.