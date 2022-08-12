Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 42.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $108.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.