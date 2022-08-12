Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 544 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173,770 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.82). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 103.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CQP. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading

