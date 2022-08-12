Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 474.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72.

