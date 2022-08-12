Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $47.36 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $47.36 million and $1.26 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00120075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00270220 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035639 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000312 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

