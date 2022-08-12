Waves (WAVES) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Waves coin can now be bought for $6.04 or 0.00024985 BTC on exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $658.69 million and $181.56 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017641 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005242 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002876 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000807 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Waves
WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,042,570 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com.
