Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $64.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.91. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $317.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,894,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

