Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Solar (FSLR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently:

8/8/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

8/8/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2022 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $104.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

7/29/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $85.00 to $135.00.

7/29/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $119.00.

7/25/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $77.00.

7/20/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $73.00.

7/18/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $54.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $3.39 on Friday, hitting $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,360. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get First Solar Inc alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,535,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,907,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.