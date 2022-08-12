Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $159.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $155.00.

7/19/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group was given a new $159.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.00. 490,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after buying an additional 409,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

