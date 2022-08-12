WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.56% from the stock’s current price.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.25.

TSE WELL traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,892. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.98 and a 52 week high of C$8.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$904.42 million and a PE ratio of -18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.06.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

