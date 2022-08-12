Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. Welltower also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.27.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $81.23 on Friday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,124,000 after acquiring an additional 134,847 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after acquiring an additional 298,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Welltower by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 168,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 42.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 250,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

