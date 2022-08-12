Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. OTR Global reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 59,525 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 317.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 52,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Wendy’s by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 14,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

