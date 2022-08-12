Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Earnings Results

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Wendy’s updated its FY22 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.
Wendy’s Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
