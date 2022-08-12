Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE WDO traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.96. 82,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,533. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$8.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.84.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$66.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.9428336 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

