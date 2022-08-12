Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.47.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.06 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 940,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,693,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 117.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

