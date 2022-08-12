Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,079 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $139,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 268.1% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period.

Shares of GSEW opened at $62.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04.

