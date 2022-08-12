Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,024 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 157.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $26,468,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,145,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

