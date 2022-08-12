Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,691 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1,198.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

