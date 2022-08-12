Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 233.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

Shares of CB stock opened at $193.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

