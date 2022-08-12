Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,133,000 after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $169.74 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $172.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

