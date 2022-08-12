Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 210.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Shares of SO stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

