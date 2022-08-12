Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $83.05 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

