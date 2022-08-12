Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 107.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $45.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

