Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Barclays

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WLK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $103.22 on Monday. Westlake has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average of $112.91.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Westlake

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,691 shares of company stock worth $7,948,918 in the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

