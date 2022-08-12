Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $36.68. 46,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,736. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

