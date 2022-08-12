Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.15 (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON WPM opened at GBX 2,840 ($34.32) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,072.99. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,570 ($31.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,038.20 ($48.79). The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,981.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,284.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

