Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Shares of UP stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Insider Activity

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

