WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 93.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WHF opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHF. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

