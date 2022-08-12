Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.
Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 0.5 %
FREE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,580. The stock has a market cap of $278.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.30. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.