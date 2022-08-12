Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

FREE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,580. The stock has a market cap of $278.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.30. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

About Whole Earth Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 120,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at $6,643,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at $3,506,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

