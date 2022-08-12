Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

