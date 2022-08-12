William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVTGet Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Novanta in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $148.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average of $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 1.16. Novanta has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $46,994,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Novanta by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,303,000 after purchasing an additional 301,204 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,785,000 after purchasing an additional 179,209 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 399,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,876,000 after purchasing an additional 89,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Novanta by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,121,000 after purchasing an additional 71,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

