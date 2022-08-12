William Blair Comments on SunOpta Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for SunOpta in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

SunOpta Trading Up 20.2 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $4,225,887.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,797.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair purchased 6,600 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,758.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 496.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.