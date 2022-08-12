WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 35.9% in July

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,445,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CXSE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. 400,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,203. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Further Reading

