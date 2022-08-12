Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $214.27

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.27 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 231.50 ($2.80). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 231 ($2.79), with a volume of 557,356 shares.

Witan Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 685.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

