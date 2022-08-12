Wizz Air (WZZZY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS: WZZZY) recently:

8/9/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,925 ($35.34).

7/28/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,700 ($44.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29).

7/28/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12).

7/28/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42).

7/15/2022 – Wizz Air was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

7/15/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33).

7/1/2022 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40).

6/15/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 3,660 ($44.22) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62).

OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $6.62 during trading on Friday. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

