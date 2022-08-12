WMS Partners LLC Acquires 2,069 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.74. 263,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,299,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $287.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

